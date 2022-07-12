 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 12 July 2022

2.3.8 Bugs. Real Ones.

Build 9108907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Insects are back! Dragonflies in the grasslands, and butterflies everywhere! You can eat them, but why would you? :(
  • Added "Eat a Bug" to daily task rotation
  • Running and walking is now smoooooth
  • Framerate capped to 60 if vsync is 0
  • Added color grading as a camera effect!
  • Eye editing should work properly again

Fixes

  • Fixed the "Purr as a Felis" Daily Task, as well as all animal sound related tasks
  • Potential map tile loading issue fix
  • Biome changes are less abrupt
  • Other player dots were showing as squares on the minimap- they should be circles again
  • Fixed the 'receiving all your arrows at once' bug when you first buy or earn arrows
  • Newly made characters weren't showing in character selection when you returned from saving, they do now!
  • Potential fix for having issues playing characters in Primordial
  • Minimap was causing errors, no longer!
  • Stamina and health weren't showing properly- they will now!
  • Random Events were causing errors, no longer!

Changed files in this update

