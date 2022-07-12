2.3.8 Bugs. Real Ones.

Changes
- Insects are back! Dragonflies in the grasslands, and butterflies everywhere! You can eat them, but why would you? :(
- Added "Eat a Bug" to daily task rotation
- Running and walking is now smoooooth
- Framerate capped to 60 if vsync is 0
- Added color grading as a camera effect!
- Eye editing should work properly again
Fixes
- Fixed the "Purr as a Felis" Daily Task, as well as all animal sound related tasks
- Potential map tile loading issue fix
- Biome changes are less abrupt
- Other player dots were showing as squares on the minimap- they should be circles again
- Fixed the 'receiving all your arrows at once' bug when you first buy or earn arrows
- Newly made characters weren't showing in character selection when you returned from saving, they do now!
- Potential fix for having issues playing characters in Primordial
- Minimap was causing errors, no longer!
- Stamina and health weren't showing properly- they will now!
- Random Events were causing errors, no longer!
Changed files in this update