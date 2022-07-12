Build 4.21.44 released

-
Bugs
- Fixed a bug with monster immunity that caused them to still take damage without reduction applied.
- Fixed a bug where fear effects caused game crashes.
- Fixed Devour special attack so monsters who swallow each other won't lead to an endless combat.
- Fixed option keys so that 1-9, then 0, then A-F are used instead of symbols.
- Fixed a bug with a duplicate message in Harrah's Healing.
- Rotting Aura no longer causes damage to exponentially increase after.
- Sign north of Trestan updated with correct locations and directions.
- Fixed diamond mine entrance and Lucky Dragon door to correct graphics. (Only appears on new games.)
- You can ask Zabardast about the password if you have already retrieved it from his room.
- Merchant Prince Caetani now acknowledges if you restore the diamond trade.
- Typo and grammar fixes.
Features
- New firearm and potion added. (Former will only be available in new games.)
- Firearm ammunition is now sold in several more locations.
- You can now examine consumables (potion, scroll, touchstone) and see if there is one or more uses.
- There is now one seller of the rare touchstones that raise attributes... If you can find them.
- All dragons now have a defensive/buff spell and the ability to devour.
- Increased potential money drops on several monsters.
- Devour now deals max wounds to the target.
- When equipping items, you are now told "wrong ammo" or "offhand occupied" in addition to an error tone.
- Experience requirements by level updated to be slightly lower.
