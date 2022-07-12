 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown update for 12 July 2022

Build 4.21.44 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9108680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bugs

    • Fixed a bug with monster immunity that caused them to still take damage without reduction applied.
    • Fixed a bug where fear effects caused game crashes.
    • Fixed Devour special attack so monsters who swallow each other won't lead to an endless combat.
    • Fixed option keys so that 1-9, then 0, then A-F are used instead of symbols.
    • Fixed a bug with a duplicate message in Harrah's Healing.
    • Rotting Aura no longer causes damage to exponentially increase after.
    • Sign north of Trestan updated with correct locations and directions.
    • Fixed diamond mine entrance and Lucky Dragon door to correct graphics. (Only appears on new games.)
    • You can ask Zabardast about the password if you have already retrieved it from his room.
    • Merchant Prince Caetani now acknowledges if you restore the diamond trade.
    • Typo and grammar fixes.

  • Features

    • New firearm and potion added. (Former will only be available in new games.)
    • Firearm ammunition is now sold in several more locations.
    • You can now examine consumables (potion, scroll, touchstone) and see if there is one or more uses.
    • There is now one seller of the rare touchstones that raise attributes... If you can find them.
    • All dragons now have a defensive/buff spell and the ability to devour.
    • Increased potential money drops on several monsters.
    • Devour now deals max wounds to the target.
    • When equipping items, you are now told "wrong ammo" or "offhand occupied" in addition to an error tone.
    • Experience requirements by level updated to be slightly lower.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1539751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link