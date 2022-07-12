 Skip to content

Smasher and the Will o' the Thiccs update for 12 July 2022

1.1.6 Tiny Update

Build 9108674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Finally fixed the missing skin issue. It only took so long cause I'm ashamed that it was the only thing changed. and nothing more substantial
  • Made map labels more accurate. Sorry.

