The Ghost Ship update for 12 July 2022

Big update patch

The Ghost Ship update for 12 July 2022

Big update patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update includes several bug fixes & game improvements:

  • Sound level adjustments
  • Death screen updates
  • Landscape texture adjustments
  • Fixed loading back in after death by Shark (ocean)
  • Fixed a couple of achievement issues (all should be working)
  • Rectified further significant issues towards the end of the game
  • Puzzle involving a spindle fixed
  • Added some sounds for game puzzles & door locked notification where missing on 1 door in ship
  • Other fixes & improvements

If you find any issues please let us know and we will look to rectify asap - we've fixed everything we've found so far,

Thank you

