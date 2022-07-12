Big update patch

The latest update includes several bug fixes & game improvements:

Sound level adjustments

Death screen updates

Landscape texture adjustments

Fixed loading back in after death by Shark (ocean)

Fixed a couple of achievement issues (all should be working)

Rectified further significant issues towards the end of the game

Puzzle involving a spindle fixed

Added some sounds for game puzzles & door locked notification where missing on 1 door in ship

Other fixes & improvements

If you find any issues please let us know and we will look to rectify asap - we've fixed everything we've found so far,

Thank you