Big update patch

The latest update includes several bug fixes & game improvements:
- Sound level adjustments
- Death screen updates
- Landscape texture adjustments
- Fixed loading back in after death by Shark (ocean)
- Fixed a couple of achievement issues (all should be working)
- Rectified further significant issues towards the end of the game
- Puzzle involving a spindle fixed
- Added some sounds for game puzzles & door locked notification where missing on 1 door in ship
- Other fixes & improvements
If you find any issues please let us know and we will look to rectify asap - we've fixed everything we've found so far,
Thank you
Changed files in this update