SurrounDead update for 12 July 2022

Patch 1.0.8c - Keycards - Hotfix 2

Patch 1.0.8c - Keycards - Hotfix 2 · Build 9108309

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix to issue with trying to flip vehicle
  • Fixed not being able to get out of vehicle in rad zone
  • Fixed no radiation when in vehicle
  • Fixed animation when taking damage in a vehicle
  • Potential fix for AI civilians spawning over and over

