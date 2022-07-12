Patch 1.0.8c - Keycards - Hotfix 2

BUG FIXES:
- Fix to issue with trying to flip vehicle
- Fixed not being able to get out of vehicle in rad zone
- Fixed no radiation when in vehicle
- Fixed animation when taking damage in a vehicle
- Potential fix for AI civilians spawning over and over
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update