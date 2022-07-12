Many bug fixes and adjustments throughout the game, most notably a change from 14 to 12 columns for the main puzzle battlefield. Some jobs modify this number. The battle, ruins, and mining UI have also been dramatically overhauled.
Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 12 July 2022
Build 90 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update