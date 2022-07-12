 Skip to content

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 12 July 2022

Build 90 Notes

Build 9108103

Many bug fixes and adjustments throughout the game, most notably a change from 14 to 12 columns for the main puzzle battlefield. Some jobs modify this number. The battle, ruins, and mining UI have also been dramatically overhauled.

