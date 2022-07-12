- fixed dead weight throwing a console error with the crossbow
- shops have a way higher possibility of spawning in a dungeon now (they should spawn every time now)
- fixed business senseless and overstock flyer spawning the same type of object as previously bought
- fixed some NullReferenceExceptions
- adjusted the shop droptables
- fixed a major issue with droptables not using the correct probabilities for drops
- fixed seed specific offset not being correctly applied
- fixed an issue with the text highlight info sometimes not disappearing
- fixed an issue where the load methods for the save file broke for some unknown reason
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 12 July 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update