 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 12 July 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9107896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed dead weight throwing a console error with the crossbow
  • shops have a way higher possibility of spawning in a dungeon now (they should spawn every time now)
  • fixed business senseless and overstock flyer spawning the same type of object as previously bought
  • fixed some NullReferenceExceptions
  • adjusted the shop droptables
  • fixed a major issue with droptables not using the correct probabilities for drops
  • fixed seed specific offset not being correctly applied
  • fixed an issue with the text highlight info sometimes not disappearing
  • fixed an issue where the load methods for the save file broke for some unknown reason

Changed files in this update

Depot 1125241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link