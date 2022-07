Share · View all patches · Build 9107871 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In advance of the Houdini 19.5 release SideFX will be hosting a launch event on Monday July 18th and a Games Workshop on Tuesday July 19th. Videos of the presentations will be available on Wednesday July 20th.

Get the full details here:

https://www.sidefx.com/community/houdini-195-launch-and-game-workshop/