1.38.3.7 (version 1490)

MISC
- Fixed a regression in the kill panel to show the killer’s weapon.
- Fixed a rare interruption in map veto process in Premier matchmaking when players disconnect.
- Updated low violence version of “R8 Revolver | Crazy 8” weapon finish.
MAPS
Ember
- Wheeled out the ancient usable cannons
- Docks building roof is now easily accessible
- Began reconstructing house near Industry
- Drops can now spawn on docks building
- Drops can no longer spawn above rock tunnel near Observatory
- Added weapon spawns at Docks building, Hospital and Industry (thanks Orel)
- Removed place names when pinging
- Improved clipping at Tourist
- Minor other changes
Hive
- Reworked handrails to prevent headpeeks
- Removed train horn sound on bombsite
- Made middle statue area a bit brighter
Extra notes