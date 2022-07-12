 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 12 July 2022

1.38.3.7 (version 1490)

1.38.3.7 (version 1490)

Build 9107724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MISC

  • Fixed a regression in the kill panel to show the killer’s weapon.
  • Fixed a rare interruption in map veto process in Premier matchmaking when players disconnect.
  • Updated low violence version of “R8 Revolver | Crazy 8” weapon finish.

MAPS

Ember

  • Wheeled out the ancient usable cannons
  • Docks building roof is now easily accessible
  • Began reconstructing house near Industry
  • Drops can now spawn on docks building
  • Drops can no longer spawn above rock tunnel near Observatory
  • Added weapon spawns at Docks building, Hospital and Industry (thanks Orel)
  • Removed place names when pinging
  • Improved clipping at Tourist
  • Minor other changes

Hive

  • Reworked handrails to prevent headpeeks
  • Removed train horn sound on bombsite
  • Made middle statue area a bit brighter

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Changed files in this update

