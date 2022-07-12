Beta 1.6.0 is up now

New Features & Changes
- Entirely reworked the runner's exorcism. Explore around when the candle is blue to find out what's changed, but be careful... the runner is listening.
- Added multiple new objects and story elements (and many more coming in the next updates)
- Added a new special condition (warning: for experienced investigators only!)
- Changed the behavior of the dolls during the orphan's exorcism
- Changed a specific behavior of the orphan when it cries to make it more difficult to manage
- Changed the way stories are generated to make sure all ghosts have the same chance of appearing (including the orphan)
- Changed the way custom difficulty works to encourage logical storytelling (ex: getting orphans with childrens' stories)
Adjustments
- Increased the base duration of the shusher's, mannequin's and runner's successful exorcisms
- Adjusted the order of unlocking of tips in the exorcist diary
- Reduced the frequency of the ticking during the exorcism
- Reduced the sound made when walking and when crouchwalking
- Increased the kill power of the mannequin
- Reduced the distance at which the mannequin needs to be to play its approach sound
- Changed the trap talisman so that ghosts stop their movement animation while trapped and stop keeping track of their targets
- Increased the duration of the trap talisman
- Reduced the size of the electrician's HUD
- Increased the size of the cartomancer's HUD
- Reduced the spawn rate of toys
- Increased the hitboxes of some small objects
- Changed the display of text on newspapers
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a radiator that was culled too early
- Fixed minor typos in some texts
- Fixed a bug where one of the souls released by the shusher during the exorcism wouldn't move
- Fixed a bug with the v-sync button
- Fixed a bug related to the orphan's dolls animations
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to start a game without selecting a role and it would cause a crash
- Fixed a bug where orphans could cause some lights to stop working
