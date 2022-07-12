 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 12 July 2022

Beta 1.6.0 is up now

Last edited by Wendy

New Features & Changes

  • Entirely reworked the runner's exorcism. Explore around when the candle is blue to find out what's changed, but be careful... the runner is listening.
  • Added multiple new objects and story elements (and many more coming in the next updates)
  • Added a new special condition (warning: for experienced investigators only!)
  • Changed the behavior of the dolls during the orphan's exorcism
  • Changed a specific behavior of the orphan when it cries to make it more difficult to manage
  • Changed the way stories are generated to make sure all ghosts have the same chance of appearing (including the orphan)
  • Changed the way custom difficulty works to encourage logical storytelling (ex: getting orphans with childrens' stories)

Adjustments

  • Increased the base duration of the shusher's, mannequin's and runner's successful exorcisms
  • Adjusted the order of unlocking of tips in the exorcist diary
  • Reduced the frequency of the ticking during the exorcism
  • Reduced the sound made when walking and when crouchwalking
  • Increased the kill power of the mannequin
  • Reduced the distance at which the mannequin needs to be to play its approach sound
  • Changed the trap talisman so that ghosts stop their movement animation while trapped and stop keeping track of their targets
  • Increased the duration of the trap talisman
  • Reduced the size of the electrician's HUD
  • Increased the size of the cartomancer's HUD
  • Reduced the spawn rate of toys
  • Increased the hitboxes of some small objects
  • Changed the display of text on newspapers

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a radiator that was culled too early
  • Fixed minor typos in some texts
  • Fixed a bug where one of the souls released by the shusher during the exorcism wouldn't move
  • Fixed a bug with the v-sync button
  • Fixed a bug related to the orphan's dolls animations
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to start a game without selecting a role and it would cause a crash
  • Fixed a bug where orphans could cause some lights to stop working

Enjoy!
Join the Discord to discuss the game and share your feedback: http://discord.gg/Uf8EpWsFts

