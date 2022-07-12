 Skip to content

Octofight Escape update for 12 July 2022

Patch 1.5.2 [Octotech fixes]

Patch 1.5.2 [Octotech fixes]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Octotech

  • The microphone used to reactivate during new games when it was muted, now it doesn't.
  • A latency between the "sign" job and the victory existed when workers did not finish in time. This no longer happens.
  • Job 1VS1 "puck game" could not be launched. Now you can have fun with it.
  • In the "save the workers" scenario there were only warlyx to save, now it's more diverse.

Octobreak

  • Optimized tile loading system to avoid going through ladders in the subterranean.

Lobby

  • The mode was not accessible anymore, it is now possible to play it.

