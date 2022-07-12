Patch 1.5.2 [Octotech fixes]

Octotech
- The microphone used to reactivate during new games when it was muted, now it doesn't.
- A latency between the "sign" job and the victory existed when workers did not finish in time. This no longer happens.
- Job 1VS1 "puck game" could not be launched. Now you can have fun with it.
- In the "save the workers" scenario there were only warlyx to save, now it's more diverse.
Octobreak
- Optimized tile loading system to avoid going through ladders in the subterranean.
Lobby
- The mode was not accessible anymore, it is now possible to play it.
