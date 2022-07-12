Early access update

v0.3.2
Changelog :
Features :
- When a player buys a deck bundle, a new deck will appear in their collection with the bundle cards in it.
- Double Combo weekend setup
Bugfixes :
- Power buying and avatar selecting popups are no longer displayed behind the left side menu.
- Equipment effects leaving the board due to another card (ex : Powerful swipe, Engulfment...) are now properly removed.
- You can no longer spam the “Select” button of the mana pools at the beginning of your turn to try and get both pools.
- Ephemeral Brambles : You can now select your discarded card from your hand.
- Ephemeral Brambles : The current player could end their turn while their opponent chose the effect of Ephemeral Brambles. It is no longer possible.
- Daily reward revamp to correct some display bugs.
- Random exception preventing players from buying Power are now solved
Known bugs (pending resolution):
- Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
- Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
- The timer of your opponent can sometimes display wrong numbers
- Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
- Kerloch’s Robe blocks 1 more damage than it should.
- The size of your hand under Empty Ritual seems affected by the Air Mage robe but is not (it is purely a display bug)
- Wave echo applies twice a double effect due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some cards interfaces are bugged and are hard to read (but work just fine)
Changed files in this update