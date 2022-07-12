- Added ability to build structures in the wilderness
- Added crafting recipe to learn how to craft building foundations
- Updated various UI windows
- Renamed wooden ceiling building parts to 'floor and ceiling'
- Added wooden walls for building and their crafting recipes
- Flipped the wooden plank tool icon so the amount text is now visible
- Profession and recipe scroll/book tooltips now show 'learned' or 'not learned'
- Fixed the forest caves and the mage entrance quest
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 12 July 2022
v0.127a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
