DreamScapes Dimensions update for 12 July 2022

v0.127a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added ability to build structures in the wilderness
  2. Added crafting recipe to learn how to craft building foundations
  3. Updated various UI windows
  4. Renamed wooden ceiling building parts to 'floor and ceiling'
  5. Added wooden walls for building and their crafting recipes
  6. Flipped the wooden plank tool icon so the amount text is now visible
  7. Profession and recipe scroll/book tooltips now show 'learned' or 'not learned'
  8. Fixed the forest caves and the mage entrance quest

