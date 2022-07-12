Suhoshin update 1.1

Suhoshin 1.1 release notes
- Added 5 different CGs
- Trading cards
- New scene added during day 4
- New scene added for true ending
- Ending changed for first route day 7
- Some scenes were modified
- The way to trigger the true ending was changed (more questions added with Soo Ah)
If you already beat the game and want to see the new changes:
You can use the CTRL key to fast skip the text.
The new CGs / scenes are located during:
- Day 4 afternoon
- Day 7 ending first route
- Day 6 (monk scene)
- Day 8 (Eun Seo)
- True ending
We think that players who enjoyed the true ending should really see the new true ending.
Thank you for playing Suhoshin.
