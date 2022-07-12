Suhoshin update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9107112 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 16:32:18 UTC by Wendy

Suhoshin 1.1 release notes

Added 5 different CGs

Trading cards

New scene added during day 4

New scene added for true ending

Ending changed for first route day 7

Some scenes were modified

The way to trigger the true ending was changed (more questions added with Soo Ah)

If you already beat the game and want to see the new changes:

You can use the CTRL key to fast skip the text.

The new CGs / scenes are located during:

Day 4 afternoon

Day 7 ending first route

Day 6 (monk scene)

Day 8 (Eun Seo)

True ending

We think that players who enjoyed the true ending should really see the new true ending.

Thank you for playing Suhoshin.