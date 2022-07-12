 Skip to content

Suhoshin update for 12 July 2022

Suhoshin update 1.1

Build 9107112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Suhoshin 1.1 release notes

  • Added 5 different CGs
  • Trading cards
  • New scene added during day 4
  • New scene added for true ending
  • Ending changed for first route day 7
  • Some scenes were modified
  • The way to trigger the true ending was changed (more questions added with Soo Ah)

If you already beat the game and want to see the new changes:

You can use the CTRL key to fast skip the text.

The new CGs / scenes are located during:

  • Day 4 afternoon
  • Day 7 ending first route
  • Day 6 (monk scene)
  • Day 8 (Eun Seo)
  • True ending

We think that players who enjoyed the true ending should really see the new true ending.

Thank you for playing Suhoshin.

