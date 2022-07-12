Update 1.29: Hotfix

[CHANGELOG]
- Fix: Associed actors in map editor might not be saved correctly if moved
- Fix: Security spot light might not have correct rotation when loading custom map
- Fix: Wood buildings might not have correct scale when loading custom map
- Fix: Some assets might not be selected correctly in map editor
- Fix: Duplicated assets of assets list in Map editor
- Fix: Error rotation of player camera after use of drone/dog/photo mode
- Fix: Collision of some fences
- Fix: Rendering distance of some assets
- Fix: Missing tooltip in map editor
Changed files in this update