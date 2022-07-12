 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 12 July 2022

Update 1.29: Hotfix

Update 1.29: Hotfix

Build 9107092

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Fix: Associed actors in map editor might not be saved correctly if moved
  • Fix: Security spot light might not have correct rotation when loading custom map
  • Fix: Wood buildings might not have correct scale when loading custom map
  • Fix: Some assets might not be selected correctly in map editor
  • Fix: Duplicated assets of assets list in Map editor
  • Fix: Error rotation of player camera after use of drone/dog/photo mode
  • Fix: Collision of some fences
  • Fix: Rendering distance of some assets
  • Fix: Missing tooltip in map editor

