Britannia update for 12 July 2022

FIRST UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9107080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • (Camera) Reduced the lateral space that the camera is allowed to reach to avoid loosing the board from sight
  • (Romans to Brito-Romans) Improved AI choices of which fort/infantry units to convert into B-R infantry.
  • (HUD) Added Magnifier and Reset camera buttons
  • (Options) Added Edge Scrolling option
  • (Map) Reduced size of screen areas that trigger edge scrolling
  • (Nation Information) Added more information on goals: obtained goals have as many ticks as times they have been obtained; goals that are no longer reachable are displayed with strike
  • (AI) AI should no longer attack regions controlled by a nation of the same player. It will also be more careful not to start attacks with underpowered forces
  • (Battle) When a player rolls a 6+, any cavalry unit of its opponent will take that hit
  • (Battle) Decreased probability of AI Attacker retreating if none of its units has been destroyed

FIXES

  • (Map) Fixed bug where some goals of the current nation were not displayed on the Map
  • (Battle) Fixed bug where old units disappeared from the Map at the end of a Battle while AI was playing
  • (Nation Goals) Goals that are not achievable anymore are no longer presented as achievable (e.g. Roman hold goals for regions where a fort has been built then destroyed)
  • (Timeline) Fixed bug where timeline would only display turn numbers after being re-open.
  • (Notification center) The hover highlight no longer covers the turn number thus preventing from opening the Timeline when a notification is displayed
  • (Camera) Fixed bug where camera could continue moving when the game has lost the focus (user switched to another application)
  • (Romans to Brito-Romans) Fixed bug where one possible conversion was never done (e.g. only 7 B-R created while 8 could be according to the rules)
  • (Battle) Fixed bug where all units would disappear from the Map after AI retreating from battle.
  • (Battle) Fixed a bug that prevented raiders from retreating to the sea
  • (Battle) Fixed a bug were still appeared in the battle after retreating
  • (Submission) Fixed a bug were the Submission phase was displayed with no reason
  • (Romans to Brito-Romans) Fixed a bug where human player could not choose which forts/infantry units to convert into B-R units
  • (Battle) Fixed a bug that allowed the defender to retreat without respecting the stacking limits
  • (Battle) Fixed a bug where the retreat button was disabled by mistake
  • (Battle) Fixed a bug where Normans got VPs when Danes or Norwegians killed Harold from the Saxons
  • (AI) Fixed a bug that allowed AI to land units on forbidden coastal regions
  • (Notifications) Fixed a bug that displayed empty notifications

Changed files in this update

