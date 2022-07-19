TramSim Munich Patch 1.2.2

In this patch, bugs with the AI and the vehicle E1 were fixed.
The changelog in detail:
Vehicle E1
- Bugfix: When manually pulling open a door on the switched off sidecar, the other door wing opened electrically.
- Bugfix: In the emergency brake notch the emergency signal sounded mistakenly
- Bugfix: If the brake release button was pressed 4x in a row, the Geamatic didn't ran back to the original brake level
- The door animation was improved
- The doors now have different sounds
AI pedestrians
- Bugfix: In the exterior mirrors, the animations were sometimes not displayed correctly for passengers, which led to jumping
We hope you keep on enjoying Munich and the E1!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update