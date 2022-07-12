Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.4.0)

New patch = more bug fixes and improvements!
Improvements
- Nerfed enemies burst cooldown modifier (-10% -> +10%)
- Removed the other entries around the player's score in leaderboards
Fixes
- Fixed the character customization not always being saved correctly (sorry, this will reset your current customization)
- Fixed some props blocking path in some room templates
- Fixed the camera obstacle hiding option not being saved when toggling it while the replay is not paused
- Fixed tilt angle of the agents when reacting to an enemy on their side
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
Changed files in this update