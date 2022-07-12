 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 12 July 2022

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.4.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9106747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch = more bug fixes and improvements!

Improvements

  • Nerfed enemies burst cooldown modifier (-10% -> +10%)
  • Removed the other entries around the player's score in leaderboards

Fixes

  • Fixed the character customization not always being saved correctly (sorry, this will reset your current customization)
  • Fixed some props blocking path in some room templates
  • Fixed the camera obstacle hiding option not being saved when toggling it while the replay is not paused
  • Fixed tilt angle of the agents when reacting to an enemy on their side

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link