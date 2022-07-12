 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 12 July 2022

Minor fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9106685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I've updated the game to fix an issue when placing small glass factories (not lining up to grid).

/ Nick

