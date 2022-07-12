- Large Update to Avatar movement!
- Hand position now dictates stances and switches between Orthodox and Southpaw
- Hand position now rotates shoulders, - no more square-on slapfests
- Lower body now approximates stances positions - still a bit rough, but consider this draft one for stance work
- Elbows are tighter, allowing for more effective front guards
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 12 July 2022
Update 00.61b - Avatar Stances, Fixed Elbows, Upper Body Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
