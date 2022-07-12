 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 12 July 2022

Update 00.61b - Avatar Stances, Fixed Elbows, Upper Body Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9106652

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Large Update to Avatar movement!
  • Hand position now dictates stances and switches between Orthodox and Southpaw
  • Hand position now rotates shoulders, - no more square-on slapfests
  • Lower body now approximates stances positions - still a bit rough, but consider this draft one for stance work
  • Elbows are tighter, allowing for more effective front guards

Changed files in this update

Depot 1687101
