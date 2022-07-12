Go All-In On The Upcoming Blooming Business Playtest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve got some great news, Boss!

A Blooming Business: Casino playtest is on the way. And we’re inviting you to participate from July 20th at 8 am PDT / 5 pm CEST / 4 pm BST to July 26th at 12am PDT / 9am CEST / 8am BST.

We’re aiming to create the best casino tycoon game out there, but we can’t do it without your help. We want you to play the game so you can tell us what you like, what you dislike and what you think needs a bit of polish. This will be crucial information to help guide Blooming Business’s development.

If you’d like to join the playtest, just sign up using the link below. 👇

Sign Up: https://www.bloomingbusiness.games/community-playtests/

Not everyone who signs up will be granted access immediately. We’re going to roll the playtest slowly starting with just a select few for the first one. We have many playtests planned before launch, and we’ll open up the playtester pool gradually leading up to the release.

If you don’t get in this time around, don’t worry. You may still get in next time.

Keep an eye on your email—if you’re selected to participate, you’ll receive a code on July 19th to start playing on July 20th!

We’ll roll out more info about the build you’ll be playing before the 20th , but if you’d like to join the Blooming Business: Casino conversation, feel free to join our Discord!

We can’t wait to visit your casino! See you there.