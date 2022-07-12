 Skip to content

The Dwarves of Glistenveld update for 12 July 2022

Mini-Patch

Build 9106605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot-fix for a potential game-freeze during Bridge-It Lake.

We'll be releasing a full patch soon with many other fixes & new features!

