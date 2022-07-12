Mini-Patch

Hot-fix for a potential game-freeze during Bridge-It Lake.
We'll be releasing a full patch soon with many other fixes & new features!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hot-fix for a potential game-freeze during Bridge-It Lake.
We'll be releasing a full patch soon with many other fixes & new features!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update