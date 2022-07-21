 Skip to content

Cuccchi update for 21 July 2022

2022 Collection

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CUCCCHI returns with its first free update.
The 2022 Collection is now available!

  • 3 new levels to explore
  • 27 artworks to collect
  • 5 new audio tracks by Skinless Lizard featured in his latest album Andromeda

