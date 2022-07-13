Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.4.3

BUG FIXES
NPCs
- Enemies no longer start to regenerate health when stunned.
- Enemies are no longer stuck in the stunned state after being stunned.
- Fixed an issue where The Hive Mother could be stunned.
- Fixed an issue with the boss health bars showing the wrong value on hard difficulty.
- Azeos and Omoroth no longer spawn from Ground Acid Slime or other similar environmental-damaging sources being placed in their spawn locations.
Items
- Fixed an issue where the Blow Pipe would give more range skill points than intended.
- Table Saws no longer can be placed on top of Electrical Wires (which was causing them to not function properly).
Menu / UI
- Fixed an issue where map sync would stop working, causing certain areas in the world to be black.
- Fixed an issue where the pause menu could not be opened after trying to exit the game while the game was still loading.
Lighting / Render
- Fixed a visual bug in the reflections of the Ground Slime (which caused it to jitter while moving).
- Fixed the lighting on the player teleport effect to appear correctly.
- Fixed the render order of the Robot Arm base to be displayed on top of bridges.
Networking / Dedicated Servers
- Fixed an issue where certain characters were unable to join a world.
Collision and Systems
- Fixed an issue where closed doors and gates would sometimes not block the player from moving through them.
- Fixed crash in automation system due to invalid access.
OTHER
- Ghorm now destroys any Ore Boulders in its path. Ore Boulders destroyed by Ghorm will not drop any ore.
- Reduced the amount of particles spawned by Sprinklers when particle quality in video settings is set to low.
Changed files in this update