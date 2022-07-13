 Skip to content

Core Keeper update for 13 July 2022

Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9106413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

NPCs

  • Enemies no longer start to regenerate health when stunned.
  • Enemies are no longer stuck in the stunned state after being stunned.
  • Fixed an issue where The Hive Mother could be stunned.
  • Fixed an issue with the boss health bars showing the wrong value on hard difficulty.
  • Azeos and Omoroth no longer spawn from Ground Acid Slime or other similar environmental-damaging sources being placed in their spawn locations.

Items

  • Fixed an issue where the Blow Pipe would give more range skill points than intended.
  • Table Saws no longer can be placed on top of Electrical Wires (which was causing them to not function properly).
  • Fixed an issue where map sync would stop working, causing certain areas in the world to be black.
  • Fixed an issue where the pause menu could not be opened after trying to exit the game while the game was still loading.

Lighting / Render

  • Fixed a visual bug in the reflections of the Ground Slime (which caused it to jitter while moving).
  • Fixed the lighting on the player teleport effect to appear correctly.
  • Fixed the render order of the Robot Arm base to be displayed on top of bridges.

Networking / Dedicated Servers

  • Fixed an issue where certain characters were unable to join a world.

Collision and Systems

  • Fixed an issue where closed doors and gates would sometimes not block the player from moving through them.
  • Fixed crash in automation system due to invalid access.

OTHER

  • Ghorm now destroys any Ore Boulders in its path. Ore Boulders destroyed by Ghorm will not drop any ore.
  • Reduced the amount of particles spawned by Sprinklers when particle quality in video settings is set to low.

