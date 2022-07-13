5.20220712.1 (Game-rules update - old games will not be playable)

OLD GAMES WILL NOT BE PLAYABLE

Game engine updates

-Serene channel shouldn't require health to activate

-Sharpening stone should give damage if weapon appears later in turn

-Timely Heist gives a chance to undo, if no other card of the chosen faction exists

Bug fixes

-Coop end game screen reads Opp Hero for ally

-AI's Barreling Fireball shows a blank card when you click on it

Improvements

-Changed real-time timer colors to differentiate between player and opponent turns

-Show animation when real-time player turn times out

-Misc. UI improvements

Server fixes

-Matchmaking will consider hero rank again

-Real-time game "carryover time" amount has been increased