Hero Realms update for 13 July 2022

5.20220712.1 (Game-rules update - old games will not be playable)

Build 9106066

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OLD GAMES WILL NOT BE PLAYABLE
Game engine updates
-Serene channel shouldn't require health to activate
-Sharpening stone should give damage if weapon appears later in turn
-Timely Heist gives a chance to undo, if no other card of the chosen faction exists
Bug fixes
-Coop end game screen reads Opp Hero for ally
-AI's Barreling Fireball shows a blank card when you click on it
Improvements
-Changed real-time timer colors to differentiate between player and opponent turns
-Show animation when real-time player turn times out
-Misc. UI improvements
Server fixes
-Matchmaking will consider hero rank again
-Real-time game "carryover time" amount has been increased

