SIMBA THE CAT update for 12 July 2022

Update new skins

12 July 2022

-Update new skins in the levels:
Cold Cat, Snowmobile Cat, Ninja Cat,
Helicopter Cat,Medieval Cat, FarWest Cat,
Industry Cat,Open World Cat,Egyptian Cat

-Improved gokart in the level kart cat

