TramSim Vienna update for 19 July 2022

TramSim Vienna Patch 1.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In this patch, bugs with the map, AI and the vehicle E1 were fixed.
The changelog in detail:

Map

  • Bugfix: Ground markings at Julius-Raab-Platz wer corrected

Vehicle E1

  • Bugfix: When manually pulling open a door on the switched off sidecar, the other door wing opened electrically
  • Bugfix: In the emergency brake notch the emergency signal sounded mistakenly
  • Bugfix: If the brake release button was pressed 4x in a row, the Geamatic didn't ran back to the original brake level
  • The door animation was improved
  • Different doors now have different sounds

AI pedestrians

  • Bugfix: At the stop Wittelsbachstraße pedestrians crossed the street on red light
  • Bugfix: In the exterior mirrors, the animations were sometimes not displayed correctly for passengers, which led to jumping

We hope you keep on enjoying the E1 and have a nice summer!
Your TramSim Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1314141
Depot 1586691
