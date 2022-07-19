TramSim Vienna Patch 1.9.2

In this patch, bugs with the map, AI and the vehicle E1 were fixed.
The changelog in detail:
Map
- Bugfix: Ground markings at Julius-Raab-Platz wer corrected
Vehicle E1
- Bugfix: When manually pulling open a door on the switched off sidecar, the other door wing opened electrically
- Bugfix: In the emergency brake notch the emergency signal sounded mistakenly
- Bugfix: If the brake release button was pressed 4x in a row, the Geamatic didn't ran back to the original brake level
- The door animation was improved
- Different doors now have different sounds
AI pedestrians
- Bugfix: At the stop Wittelsbachstraße pedestrians crossed the street on red light
- Bugfix: In the exterior mirrors, the animations were sometimes not displayed correctly for passengers, which led to jumping
We hope you keep on enjoying the E1 and have a nice summer!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update