Down n' Up update for 12 July 2022

[2022-07-12] UPDATE - CHECKPOINTS RESET AFTER RESETING THE GAME

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The checkpoints are now fully reset after reseting the game. You can no longer beat my PB that easily lol
  • Other minor corrections.

