 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 12 July 2022

0.4.1.1 - Some MP gain changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9105633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mana gained from hitting enemies has been changed from a static number to a percent of your max MP
  • New room in Frozen Depths which allows entrance into Gold Mines
  • Increased the BP cost of Purple Mindshroom Relic
  • Decreased the BP cost of equipping Spicy Mushroom Relic
  • New Brain Node graphics
  • Fixed some picking up a Brain Node for the first time do the descriptions no matter which Brain Node you pick up
  • Fixed the Ladybug in inventory so it shows the right amount over 22 Ladybugs
  • Fixed the Pengu in the wall
  • Fixed the issue where you could not crouch next to spikes
  • Increased the size of the Meteor Blast

Changed files in this update

Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link