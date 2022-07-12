- Mana gained from hitting enemies has been changed from a static number to a percent of your max MP
- New room in Frozen Depths which allows entrance into Gold Mines
- Increased the BP cost of Purple Mindshroom Relic
- Decreased the BP cost of equipping Spicy Mushroom Relic
- New Brain Node graphics
- Fixed some picking up a Brain Node for the first time do the descriptions no matter which Brain Node you pick up
- Fixed the Ladybug in inventory so it shows the right amount over 22 Ladybugs
- Fixed the Pengu in the wall
- Fixed the issue where you could not crouch next to spikes
- Increased the size of the Meteor Blast
Lone Fungus update for 12 July 2022
0.4.1.1 - Some MP gain changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update