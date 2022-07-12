Update Notes (Jul 12) - Minor bug fixes

Minor bug fixes
- resolution picker would display duplicate resolutions on some monitors
- enemy die would remain frozen in air during tutorial if 1st initiative die was chosen
- after buying Courageous, some cards in inventory would become highlighted without apparent purpose
- tap on market tab button would sometimes not register on 4:3 resolutions with 3+ players in game
- gold coin displayed on avatar image would remain smaller or bigger after gold gained animation
Moving on with AI as our top priority.
Changed files in this update