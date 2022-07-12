 Skip to content

Roll Player update for 12 July 2022

Update Notes (Jul 12) - Minor bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Minor bug fixes
  • resolution picker would display duplicate resolutions on some monitors
  • enemy die would remain frozen in air during tutorial if 1st initiative die was chosen
  • after buying Courageous, some cards in inventory would become highlighted without apparent purpose
  • tap on market tab button would sometimes not register on 4:3 resolutions with 3+ players in game
  • gold coin displayed on avatar image would remain smaller or bigger after gold gained animation

Moving on with AI as our top priority.

