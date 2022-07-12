- Memory optimization has been performed.
- Fixed a bug where the next story could be skipped while the story was not in progress.
- Modified so that when Lucy participates in battle during the story, she has a common healing skill.
- Fixed an issue where the BGM was overlapped during the beginning of the story.
- After replaying the story, the phenomenon of stopping with a black screen has been fixed.
- Fixed the phenomenon that the stage BGM was played during story replay.
- Fixed an issue where loading would fail if saved during a challenge.
- Fixed the phenomenon that the background shakes during dialogue progress after a certain story progresses.
Chrono Ark update for 12 July 2022
Chrono Ark EA 1.9f - hot fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update