Chrono Ark update for 12 July 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.9f - hot fix

Build 9105553

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Memory optimization has been performed.
  • Fixed a bug where the next story could be skipped while the story was not in progress.
  • Modified so that when Lucy participates in battle during the story, she has a common healing skill.
  • Fixed an issue where the BGM was overlapped during the beginning of the story.
  • After replaying the story, the phenomenon of stopping with a black screen has been fixed.
  • Fixed the phenomenon that the stage BGM was played during story replay.
  • Fixed an issue where loading would fail if saved during a challenge.
  • Fixed the phenomenon that the background shakes during dialogue progress after a certain story progresses.

