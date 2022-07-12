Patch 0.0.4B

#Features
- Added a footstep system into the game
#Adjustments
- Adjusted the lighting in the game so it could seem more realistic
#Bugs
- Fixed a bug with the lighting
- Fixed a bug with the volume not being affected by the slider in the menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
#Features
#Adjustments
#Bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update