 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Meaning update for 12 July 2022

Patch 0.0.4B

Share · View all patches · Build 9105418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Features

  • Added a footstep system into the game

#Adjustments

  • Adjusted the lighting in the game so it could seem more realistic

#Bugs

  • Fixed a bug with the lighting
  • Fixed a bug with the volume not being affected by the slider in the menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link