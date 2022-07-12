Stacklands v1.1.2

Hello! Here are some bug fixes for the Island Update. Thanks a lot for your reports!
Changelog v1.1.2
- Fixed shift dragging a whole stack no longer working
- Fixed issue where unlocking a pack during the sail transition would cause the game to soft lock
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck on the island without having any pack available to buy
- Fixed some weird edge cases when trying to sail away with multiple boats
- Fixed Trained Monkey still counting towards required food count despite not needing to be fed at the end of the moon
- Fixed Glass not being multi-stackable on Smelters
- Fixed an unsellable, weird idea card from showing up
- Fixed Friendly Pirate not being able to do all tasks 😏
- Reduced scrolling text wait duration
- I'm not 100% but I think fixed the issue with Asian languages having transparent text on macOS? Let me know if it works!
- 我想我解决了所有亚洲语言在 macOS 上具有透明文本的问题？ 让我知道！
- たぶん私はmacOSで透明なテキストを持っているアジア言語の問題を修正しましたか？ それがうまくいくかどうか私に知らせてください！
- macOS에서 투명한 텍스트가 있는 아시아 언어 문제를 수정한 것일까요? 작동하는지 알려주세요!
- Aran from Sokpop
Changed files in this update