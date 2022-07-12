- We have fixed a bug that caused that invalid changes were accepted in Construction Mode.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed placing objects on doors.
- We have fixed a bug in the Construction Mode views.
Travellers Rest update for 12 July 2022
Patch - v0.5.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
