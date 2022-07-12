 Skip to content

Last Mortem update for 12 July 2022

Patch 1.4.0

Patch 1.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Preparations for major 2022 update.

Major change:

  • lowered LM server size to 20 CCU

Fixes:

  • daily reward fix
  • sights fix
  • options fix

You can expect the major 2022 update very soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1387511
