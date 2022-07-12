Patch Notes v0.04 Early Access

New Features:
- Practice Mode
- Kicking power meter
- Jumbotrons
- Pump fake (double-tap pass button)
- New player animations + stances (running, blocking, line of scrimmage)
- Moddable banner art around stadiums
- 5 new player face models
- Basic celebrations and reactions for touchdowns, first downs, and turnovers
- Erratic passing if QB has been sacked
- Player Indicator (text beneath selected player & pass targets) can now be customized
- In-game Team Swapping (via Team Select screen)
- Post-processing effect selector for replay system
Small Tweaks:
- 4 more tattoo variants
- More replay button controls
- Better pass blocking AI
- Removed “Blunt Dive” from playbook
- Various LODs and materials for Season Mode
- Right stick rotates player in the character card window
- Hands without gloves
Bug Fixes:
- Player can now continue controlling their character after a touchdown
- End of Game screen no longer infinitely resets timer instead of returning to menu
- Advanced Replay no longer freezes after playback finishes (allows you to rewind)
- Fixed an issue where animations weren’t randomized
- Less camera jitter during replay
- Playbook wasn’t showing Xbox buttons for passing plays during play selection
- Various cameras and collider fixes in Season Mode
