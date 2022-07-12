 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Simulator update for 12 July 2022

Patch Notes v0.04 Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9104621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Practice Mode
  • Kicking power meter
  • Jumbotrons
  • Pump fake (double-tap pass button)
  • New player animations + stances (running, blocking, line of scrimmage)
  • Moddable banner art around stadiums
  • 5 new player face models
  • Basic celebrations and reactions for touchdowns, first downs, and turnovers
  • Erratic passing if QB has been sacked
  • Player Indicator (text beneath selected player & pass targets) can now be customized
  • In-game Team Swapping (via Team Select screen)
  • Post-processing effect selector for replay system

Small Tweaks:

  • 4 more tattoo variants
  • More replay button controls
  • Better pass blocking AI
  • Removed “Blunt Dive” from playbook
  • Various LODs and materials for Season Mode
  • Right stick rotates player in the character card window
  • Hands without gloves

Bug Fixes:

  • Player can now continue controlling their character after a touchdown
  • End of Game screen no longer infinitely resets timer instead of returning to menu
  • Advanced Replay no longer freezes after playback finishes (allows you to rewind)
  • Fixed an issue where animations weren’t randomized
  • Less camera jitter during replay
  • Playbook wasn’t showing Xbox buttons for passing plays during play selection
  • Various cameras and collider fixes in Season Mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1488561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link