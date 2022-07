Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Update Announcement (07/14/2022)

Update Details

・Text fixes for specific languages

・Minor bugfixes and improvements

This update contains minor fixes and improvements. Please make sure to update for the best possible experience. If you encounter any issues with the game, please kindly get in touch via Steam Community or send a message to our customer support!

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Steam Community

IzanagiGames Customer Support