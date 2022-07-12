 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

M2K update for 12 July 2022

M2K build 10383

Share · View all patches · Build 9104183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New express textures
  • Enhanced Control centre store and interface (you can sell game items for score)
    Contains help for any game item if it on store. Can extended to create few stores.
  • Enhanced camera movement
  • Code::Atlas textures autoresize to fit it too big.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1763121
  • Loading history…
Depot 1763122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link