- New express textures
- Enhanced Control centre store and interface (you can sell game items for score)
Contains help for any game item if it on store. Can extended to create few stores.
- Enhanced camera movement
- Code::Atlas textures autoresize to fit it too big.
M2K update for 12 July 2022
M2K build 10383
