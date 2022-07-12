 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Going Medieval update for 12 July 2022

Hotfix (0.8.33)

Share · View all patches · Build 9104026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.33) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where settlers would ignore food and starve to death, despite having food present.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Changed depots in qadev branch

View more data in app history for build 9104026
Going Medieval Content Depot 1029781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link