决奕Duel update for 12 July 2022

2022.7.12

2022.7.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Gunslinger NO.6 skills front swing increased.
  2. Mage NO.3.4.7 skills becomes a fly skills.
  3. Super armor skills now have a pause when being hit.
  4. Fix some bugs.
  5. The scene can now be selected.
  6. Added a countdown mechanism.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1433461
  • Loading history…
