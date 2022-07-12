- Gunslinger NO.6 skills front swing increased.
- Mage NO.3.4.7 skills becomes a fly skills.
- Super armor skills now have a pause when being hit.
- Fix some bugs.
- The scene can now be selected.
- Added a countdown mechanism.
决奕Duel update for 12 July 2022
2022.7.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
