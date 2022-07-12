07/12 (Tue) Update - “Rival Festival ～Afternoon Ladies～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 07/12 (Tue).
- “Rival Festival ～Afternoon Ladies～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” and “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
First 10-draw from the “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” is free!
- “SSR Accessory Ticket Vol. 2” added!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0414_220712_1_0_419097b8f5c19df55cc04b78234974aaf51254e89da0591521336d157050c888_en.html?GameView=N] “Challenger Pack,” “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V-Stone Pack”
“Accessory Upgrade V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” [/url] now on sale!
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy "DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!"
