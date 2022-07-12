 Skip to content

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 12 July 2022

Fret Smasher v0.33.4 A2

Fret Smasher v0.33.4 A2
Last edited by Wendy

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • NEW Hue-Shift HyperFlux Theme
  • NEW Star Gain Animation
  • NEW HyperFlux sounds!
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect sustains appearing in mid formatted charts.
  • Fixed an issue with natural hopo distance being slightly too short causing notes to be displayed as a strum when they should be a hopo.
  • Fixed an issue with the Restart Section button in practice causing the game to rewind back to the song start.
  • Fixed an issue with HyperFlux phrases being marked as missed if a note outside a phrase was missed when the gameplay timer entered a phrase window.
  • Fixed an issue with sustains earning HyperFlux while outside of a phrase.
  • Fixed an issue with sustains not earning HyperFlux under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue with progression unlocks not being obtainable if the player was a higher level before the unlock was added to the system.
  • Fixed an issue with Face-offs in Career not displaying the win status in the song select. If you've already won the song prior to the update, you will need to play & win the song again to have it display correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the multiplier sprite displaying the fallback texture on load when using custom themes.
  • Fixed an issue with gameplay sounds being cut off if another sound is played.
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Career mode stars no longer counts stars from a failed song.
  • Bots in Career mode will no longer display "BOT" and will now display their multiplier status.
  • If a song is missing from Career, the game will now display a warning message with the missing song hash.
  • Menu navigation will now scroll the height offset of the menu when the selector is in the middle of a menu instead of at the bottom/top.

