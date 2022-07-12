- Added risky card system
- More healing items
- Added spanish language (thanks Mirage)
- Added German language (thanks LatroX)
- Added Japanese language (thanks ATALOSS + Dami)
- Added 2 new achievements
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 12 July 2022
V0.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
