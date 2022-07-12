 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 12 July 2022

V0.1.6

Build 9103236

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added risky card system
  • More healing items
  • Added spanish language (thanks Mirage)
  • Added German language (thanks LatroX)
  • Added Japanese language (thanks ATALOSS + Dami)
  • Added 2 new achievements

