Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC Is Now Available!

The Blue Sun has risen, Hellspawns.

BLUE SUN DLC IS OUT NOW

DLC FEATURES

● New Locations: a Parallel Dimension



Once you have gathered 50% of data (the main measure of progression), travel to the Observatory and meet the new NPC. They will let you into the Blue Sun reality via the breach. This new dimension contains three locations: The Core, Gehenna Prison, Dominion Baths.

You don't have to start a new game to access Blue Sun.

● The "Contract" Quest System

Three new contract quests are available: PvP/PvE, NPC Invasion, Difficulty Stacking for New Game +.

● New Weapons

● New Armor Sets & Masks

● New Shields

● New Bosses

● New Enemies

● New Jukebox Programs and Taunts

● Stats Respec

You can now respec your stats at the console of the first location: the Pond.

● Inventory Management

You can now sort items in your inventory by a number of criteria.

THE FULL LIST OF CHANGES:

Added entries to the Blue Sun levels;

You can now take contracts for specific challenges and rewards;

New NPCs are mow populating the Irid Novo space station;

Added a new audio occlusion technology;

Local co-op splitscreen can now be set to vertical an ultra-wide monitor is detected;

Major bosses now scale better with progression;

Some NPCs no longer get stuck in some stairs;

Hungarian language added;

Optimization and minor bug fixes.

WALK FORTH WITH COURAGE