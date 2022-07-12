 Skip to content

Underwater World - Idle Desktop Colony Building Simulator update for 12 July 2022

BUG FIXES AND SOME CHANGES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A light update.

Few bugs fixed:

  • Setting the correct monitor after starting the game has been fixed
  • Some texts translated
  • Rrrors related to the removal of buildings
  • The calculation of the mined raw materials has been improved (they were mined too quickly)
  • Corrected calculation of the return for the sale of the building
  • Removal of building markers from the minimap has been fixed
  • Fixed scaling of some texts in UI to better fit translations into different languages

Added:

  • The amount of raw materials and diamonds that you get for selling a given building is shown in the building's sales window
  • Changed appearance of Medium Population Building

