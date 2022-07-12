BUG FIXES AND SOME CHANGES

A light update.
Few bugs fixed:
- Setting the correct monitor after starting the game has been fixed
- Some texts translated
- Rrrors related to the removal of buildings
- The calculation of the mined raw materials has been improved (they were mined too quickly)
- Corrected calculation of the return for the sale of the building
- Removal of building markers from the minimap has been fixed
- Fixed scaling of some texts in UI to better fit translations into different languages
Added:
- The amount of raw materials and diamonds that you get for selling a given building is shown in the building's sales window
- Changed appearance of Medium Population Building
