 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Lodge update for 11 July 2022

Patch 1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9102373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

7/11/2022
Lots of minor obscure bug fixes and a few small accessory rebalances.

  • Fixed an issue where getting Alex the archer below 30% health with Shield
    Bash when interrupting actions is being explained would cause a minor glitch.
  • Reduced height of tallest tree type 2.
  • Fixed a frame drop during opening Shieldmaiden car cutscene.
  • Evil Trinket craftable accessory buffed to give +2 Faith.
  • Fixed a visual font bug with items that remove AP to HP conversion (Evil Trinket and Zen Waistband).
  • Skoot Boots reduced to -30% behind penalty from -25%.
  • Random character button will now be force highlighted when selected.
  • Fixed a glitch where exiting out of the opening mission and then later skipping it would give Shieldmaiden a blank name (will now default her name to "Lena" in this specific situation).
  • Fixed glitch with taking the checkpoint on the caliburn level while only having 1 - 2 heroes in party: sword would be invisible (facing the wrong direction).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1174031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link