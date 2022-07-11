Patch 1.0.13

7/11/2022
Lots of minor obscure bug fixes and a few small accessory rebalances.
- Fixed an issue where getting Alex the archer below 30% health with Shield
Bash when interrupting actions is being explained would cause a minor glitch.
- Reduced height of tallest tree type 2.
- Fixed a frame drop during opening Shieldmaiden car cutscene.
- Evil Trinket craftable accessory buffed to give +2 Faith.
- Fixed a visual font bug with items that remove AP to HP conversion (Evil Trinket and Zen Waistband).
- Skoot Boots reduced to -30% behind penalty from -25%.
- Random character button will now be force highlighted when selected.
- Fixed a glitch where exiting out of the opening mission and then later skipping it would give Shieldmaiden a blank name (will now default her name to "Lena" in this specific situation).
- Fixed glitch with taking the checkpoint on the caliburn level while only having 1 - 2 heroes in party: sword would be invisible (facing the wrong direction).
Changed files in this update