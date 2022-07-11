Update v3.0.2

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.0.2 is now available! Localizations return in this update,
New Features and Changes
Localizations are back! Thanks for your patience while we worked on these.
-
Added automatic language detection based on Steam client preference
-
Added translations for the following languages:
- German
- French
- Italian
- Spanish
- Japanese
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Korean
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
Translation Mods
-
Added option to create a new language mod with a translation template via the language selection menu
-
Added support for loading translations from the Steam Workshop
- Translation CSV files should be placed in a
languagessubfolder inside the mod's root directory
- Translation CSV files should be placed in a
-
Added support for layering language modifications on top of existing translations
- For this to work, mods should name their translation files according to the language ISO-code (e.g.
languages/de_DE.csv)
- Supported language codes are:
en_US,
de_DE,
fr_FR,
it_IT,
es_ES,
ja_JP,
pt_BR,
ru_RU,
ko_KR,
zh_CN,
zh_TW
- In addition, if a mod provides a file called
languages/all.csv, text strings can be injected across all languages
- For this to work, mods should name their translation files according to the language ISO-code (e.g.
-
Added support for overriding English strings in language mods (via
languages/en_US.csv)
-
Added support for overriding text strings across all languages in mods (via
languages/all.csv)
Point Symmetric Co-op HUD Mode
- Player 2's HUD is mirrored horizontally and vertically, allowing the icons and text to be displayed at a larger scale
- This is enabled by default on the Steam Deck to improve readability
Skin Mods Support
-
Added an advanced setting to enable selecting skins for any character in the 'Change Skin' menu
-
Added support for selecting non-AMPLIFIED character skins from mods while AMPLIFIED content is enabled
- When standing on a wire, the character is displayed as normal instead of displaying an electricity effect
- When Quartz or Heavy Glass armor is equipped, the character sprite is shown without the armor
UI and HUD Additions
- Added pause menu indicator and run introduction text to indicate that Custom Rules or
necrodancer.xmlmods are active
- Added compatibility with "Words to Arrows" and other workshop mods that tweak the key combo HUD text
- Added an option to show default HUD text for each input map to the 'Reassign controls' menu
Calibration Additions
-
Added auto-calibration for audio latency, increasing/decreasing effective latency to match early/late beats
-
Added a grace period of 50 milliseconds immediately following a valid input
- During this time, missed beats are silently ignored instead of causing the coin multiplier to be lost
Level Editor
- Added the ability to quickly switch to the level editor's category list and dismiss searches by right clicking the object panel
New Launch Parameters for Steam Cloud and Native Controller Support
-
Added launch parameter
--no-steam-cloudto disable Steam Cloud synchronization
-
Added launch parameter
--no-steam-inputto disable Steam Input and enable native controller support
- This should restore compatibility with Dancepads and other input devices not recognized by Steam Input
- Some controller models may use non-standard button layouts, requiring manual configuration via the 'Reassign controls' menu
- In addition to passing this launch option, it may be required to disable Steam Input Integration in the properties of Crypt of the NecroDancer within the Steam library
Changes
- Changed skin loader to automatically apply modded skins to all characters, instead of just the currently active character
- Changed level editor categorization to show wall torches in the same category as walls, instead of items
- Changed replay controls to reappear when pressing a valid hotkey while viewing a replay
- Changed controller auto-detection to more eagerly switch devices without having to use the 'Reassign Controls' menu
- Changed travel runes to automatically generate secret shops in the level editor when an odd number of runes is placed
- Changed the default multi-key combo delay from 50ms to 40ms to reduce the likelihood of late missed beats
General Bugfixes
Stability
- Fixed error during item generation when restoring very long deathless runs
- Fixed error when frame-perfectly pressing >4 keys at once while rebinding a key
Achievements & Leaderboards
-
Fixed achievements for Deathless Mode, Story Mode and All-Characters Mode not unlocking
- This fix is retroactive! Existing leaderboard entries from 3.0.0 or 3.0.1 for these modes will be honored and cause their respective achievements to be unlocked
-
Fixed leaderboard submissions being enabled while the 'Quirks' feature pack is disabled
-
Fixed leaderboard submissions being disabled by explicitly setting a custom rule to its default value
Steam Workshop & Modding
- Fixed some Spike-Chunsoft skins not being selectable in the 'Change Skin' menu
- Fixed direct modifications to the
necrodancer.xmlfile affecting gameplay
- Fixed translation files failing to load if they contain CRLF line endings or a UTF-8 Byte Order Mark
- Fixed non-functioning 'Open directory' option being shown for packaged workshop mods
Input
- Fixed unpause countdown and latency calibration click track being inaudible on low sound volumes
Level Editor
- Fixed level editor sometimes turning unchanged levels into void levels when opening and saving a dungeon
- Fixed level editor failing to save dungeons with special characters in their name
- Fixed level editor displaying a "Press Enter to select character for player 2" prompt in local co-op
- Fixed level editor resetting character choices for local co-op players
- Fixed level editor not preserving the boundaries of secret shops in generated levels
- Fixed playable characters not being placeable in the level editor
- Fixed Shield Generators not being functional when manually placed in the level editor
- Fixed Fortissimole not captivating his skeletal audience when manually placed in the level editor
- Fixed Double Heart Transplant being listed in the editor, causing confusion due to its sprite
- Fixed Conga Lines not dancing in sync when manually placed in the level editor
- Fixed arena rooms in custom levels being cut off at the bottom after clearing the arena fight
Gameplay fixes
Enemies
- Fixed Monkeys appearing in Zone 4 for Aria and Coda
- Fixed Sarcophagi in Hard Mode and Practice Mode not being delayed when failing to spawn an enemy
- Fixed Wired Zombies being immune to bombs and the Rat Familiar
- Fixed Armadillos and Minotaurs recovering from their post-charge stun while frozen
- Fixed Pixies inflicting damage to the player when knocked away by Ring of War
- Fixed Electric Mages firing electric orbs while going down trapdoors
- Fixed Beetles not unshelling immediately when spawning adjacent to a player
- Fixed enemies sometimes attempting to track players in the secret shop for one beat
- Fixed Goblin Sentries being excessively noisy when playing co-op with different character rhythms
Minibosses
- Fixed Banshees not deafening the player when damaged by a Rat Familiar
- Fixed Hard Mode minibosses not being affected by Ring of Peace and Ring of War
Bosses
- Fixed promoted Deep Blues Queens sometimes dealing 0 damage in Randomizer Mode
- Fixed Fortissimole's summoned Liches immediately tracking the player
- Fixed Death Metal sometimes failing to play music if AMPLIFIED content is not installed and the FamilyJules7x soundtrack is active
- Fixed minibosses spawned in Cadence's penultimate boss fight sometimes acting twice in a row
- Fixed Aria's final boss being stunned for one beat when hit with a Ring of Frost or Frost Dagger
- Fixed Nocturna's penultimate boss sometimes summoning minibosses after being defeated
- Fixed the exit room of Nocturna's penultimate boss having exposed void tiles
- Fixed the shield of Nocturna's penultimate boss not inflicting retaliation damage when hit by a bomb or Rat Familiar
- Fixed Gold Weapons carrying their damage boost across level transitions
Characters
- Fixed Coda dying when taking 'Back to Lobby' stairs in Training Mode
- Fixed Dorian's Boots of Leaping being toggled on in the character selection room of All Characters runs
- Fixed Dove being chased down by bats after tickling them twice in a row
- Fixed Dove's coin multiplier not increasing when tickling the same enemy multiple times
- Fixed Eli finding bombs inside of crates when Ring of Luck or Lucky Charm is equipped
- Fixed Mary's lamb getting hit by Evil Eyes from a distance
- Fixed Mary's lamb not causing Fortissimole to pop out of the ground when diagonally adjacent
- Fixed Mary's lamb not showing up in the kill-perspective post-death replay when dying to Mary's Curse
- Fixed Monk's/Coda's forced gold drop from boss minions not being cleared out by explosions in some cases
- Fixed Nocturna being invisible while inside of a wall in Bat Form if Phasing Mode is enabled
- Fixed Nocturna getting healed by Ring of Regeneration in Bat Form
Items
- Fixed Dagger of Phasing not allowing attacks from inside walls
- Fixed players with a Shovel of Courage not giving way to other players trying to move onto their previous tile in local co-op
- Fixed Glass Shards not counting as a base shovel/dagger for Scroll of Need
- Fixed Heart Transplant not granting protection against missed beats from standing still when its effect ends
- Fixed player-placed bombs failing to damage non-aggro'd enemies when when quirks are disabled
- Fixed Fireball Spell hitting the same enemy twice if it teleports from the right side of the attack range into the left side
- Fixed War Drum not causing the player to yell on their next attack
- Fixed Ninja Mask not granting immunity to traps
Shrines
- Fixed Shrine of Rhythm inflicting damage upon taking a trapdoor
- Fixed Shrine of Darkness not removing Nightmare shadows
- Fixed Wind Gargoyles and Gargoyles Mimics not counting towards the Shrine of Sacrifice
- Fixed Shrine of Darkness affecting the character selection room in All Characters Mode
- Fixed Shrine of Uncertainty not causing the previous weapon to be holstered if possible
- Fixed players not being teleported back into the Shriner's room when destroying the shrines and trying to flee
- Fixed 'No Return' square incorrectly dealing damage when the 'Spell Prevpos' quirk is active
Traps
- Fixed Leprechaun dropping Lucky Charm when killed by a bomb trap
- Fixed Spike Traps not killing Devils or 5-health Leprechauns immediately
- Fixed Hard Mode Sarcophagi spawning enemies on traps
Lobby
- Fixed Single-Zones bonus chests spawning before the corresponding lobby upgrade is unlocked
- Fixed locked doors consuming keys intended for lobby NPC cages
Visual Fixes
- Fixed Nocturna's final boss being affected by Mystery Mode
- Fixed Nocturna's story bosses displaying incorrect sprites in Mystery Mode
- Fixed holster not displaying a flyaway when automatically swapping the weapon
- Fixed Goblins not always facing the correct direction
- Fixed off-screen enemies leaving a trail of red dots when telepathy is active
- Fixed visual orientation of Mushrooms and Waterballs
- Fixed minimap not updating while in a secret shop
- Fixed Monocle item previews not hovering independently of each other
Known Issues
-
On Windows, creating a Workshop Mod or using the "Open Directory" option does not launch the File Explorer.
- The directories are still created correctly and can be accessed by manually browsing the game's local files.
