Update for Beta Branch 7/11/2022

A new update for HereSphere (PC) is available on the Steam beta branch. This update allows for importing hsp files through the web API, along with some bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Web API:

HSP files can now be imported from the web API. If the video has already been loaded from the web API, you'll need to manually press the import hsp button at the top of the video settings. This will overwrite your tags as well, so make sure that the hsp file has all of the video tags before importing it.

Web API icon changed to a play button overlaid on top of four tiles (from a play button with radio waves, which is now used for the synchronized peripherals icon).

Web urls that end with "/heresphere" or "/deovr" will now automatically attempt to load the web API view, so you can bookmark those pages to avoid having to manually press the web API button.

Fixed issue with web bookmarks not immediately loading if the web API view is enabled.

HereSphere web API updated to work with authentication tokens and can display an optional banner specified by the website.

Other changes: