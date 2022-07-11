 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 11 July 2022

Update 0.16.1

  • Items: 500W Aircooler added (Also at beginngin)
  • Adjustement: Weather
  • Bugfix: Room calculations (temperature, humidity, CO2)
  • Fixed many minor bugs

