- Items: 500W Aircooler added (Also at beginngin)
- Adjustement: Weather
- Bugfix: Room calculations (temperature, humidity, CO2)
- Fixed many minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 11 July 2022
Update 0.16.1
