v0.757 Hidden level.

Version 0.757 is now live.
Changelog:
- Item that opens access to hidden level/map can now be found on Hurlant Castle level.
- Killing skinwalker worshipper will now attract skinwalker.
- Touching worshipper dead body will now restore full health and stamina instead of increasing maximum health level.
- Two new achievements has been added.
- All refrigerators in game are now searchable.
- Fixed bug that made skinwalker skull visible at a distance, when skinwalker is using camouflage ability.
- Other small changes and improvements.
Changed files in this update