Skinwalker Hunt update for 12 July 2022

v0.757 Hidden level.

Version 0.757 is now live.

Changelog:

  • Item that opens access to hidden level/map can now be found on Hurlant Castle level.
  • Killing skinwalker worshipper will now attract skinwalker.
  • Touching worshipper dead body will now restore full health and stamina instead of increasing maximum health level.
  • Two new achievements has been added.
  • All refrigerators in game are now searchable.
  • Fixed bug that made skinwalker skull visible at a distance, when skinwalker is using camouflage ability.
  • Other small changes and improvements.

